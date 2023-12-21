The Minnesota Wild's upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Vinni Lettieri score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lettieri stats and insights

In three of 15 games this season, Lettieri has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

Lettieri has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Lettieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 9:30 Away L 4-3 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 10:14 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:22 Home W 3-1 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 2-1 SO 11/12/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:41 Home L 8-3 11/10/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 3-2 11/9/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 4-1 11/7/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:37 Away W 4-2 11/4/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:06 Home W 5-4 SO

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

