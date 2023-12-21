The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-6) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for their Thursday, December 21 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (15-13) at Target Center, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 127-113 loss to the 76ers in their last game on Wednesday. Anthony Edwards' team-high 27 points paced the Timberwolves in the losing effort.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Back)

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN, SportsNet LA, and NBA TV

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -4.5 224.5

