Syracuse vs. South Florida: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Boca Raton Bowl
In this season's Boca Raton Bowl, the Syracuse Orange are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5) over the South Florida Bulls. FAU Stadium in Boca Raton, Florida will host the matchup on December 21, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is 58.5 points.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Syracuse vs. South Florida matchup.
Syracuse vs. South Florida Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Syracuse vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-3.5)
|58.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-3.5)
|58.5
|-172
|+142
Syracuse vs. South Florida Betting Trends
- Syracuse is 4-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Orange have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- South Florida has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
Syracuse & South Florida 2023 Futures Odds
|Syracuse
|To Win the ACC
|+100000
|South Florida
|To Win the AAC
|+10000
