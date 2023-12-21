Naz Reid and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 127-113 loss versus the 76ers, Reid tallied 10 points.

In this piece we'll examine Reid's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 13.4 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.6 Assists -- 0.9 1.5 PRA -- 18.8 22.4 PR -- 17.9 20.9 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Reid's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Naz Reid Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Reid has made 5.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 12.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Reid's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.

Allowing 113.9 points per game, the Lakers are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Lakers have allowed 45 rebounds per game, which puts them 23rd in the league.

The Lakers allow 26.6 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the league.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Naz Reid vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 21 15 8 2 3 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.