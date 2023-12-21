The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: B1G+

Minnesota Stats Insights

The Golden Gophers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Gophers sit at 79th.

The 80.5 points per game the Golden Gophers score are 14.0 more points than the Cardinals give up (66.5).

Minnesota has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).

The Golden Gophers ceded 68.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, Minnesota drained 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than in away games (6.4). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to away from home (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule