The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Williams Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • TV: B1G+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Minnesota Stats Insights

  • The Golden Gophers are shooting 49.2% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • Minnesota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 44.4% from the field.
  • The Cardinals are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Gophers sit at 79th.
  • The 80.5 points per game the Golden Gophers score are 14.0 more points than the Cardinals give up (66.5).
  • Minnesota has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Minnesota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Minnesota scored 62.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 1.3 fewer points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).
  • The Golden Gophers ceded 68.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Minnesota drained 0.6 fewer threes per game (5.8) than in away games (6.4). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (32.7%) compared to away from home (31.7%).

Minnesota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Nebraska W 76-65 Williams Arena
12/9/2023 FGCU W 77-57 Williams Arena
12/12/2023 IUPUI W 101-65 Williams Arena
12/21/2023 Ball State - Williams Arena
12/29/2023 Maine - Williams Arena
1/4/2024 @ Michigan - Crisler Center

