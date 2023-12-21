Thursday's contest at Williams Arena has the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-3) taking on the Ball State Cardinals (8-3) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-67 win, as our model heavily favors Minnesota.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Minnesota vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 79, Ball State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-12.1)

Minnesota (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Minnesota has compiled a 9-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Ball State is 6-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Gophers are 5-6-0 and the Cardinals are 3-5-0.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers average 80.5 points per game (66th in college basketball) while giving up 67.0 per outing (86th in college basketball). They have a +149 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

Minnesota is 79th in college basketball at 39.2 rebounds per game. That's 7.7 more than the 31.5 its opponents average.

Minnesota knocks down 2.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 8.3 (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.7.

The Golden Gophers record 102.2 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball), while allowing 85.0 points per 100 possessions (74th in college basketball).

Minnesota has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (242nd in college basketball action), 1.4 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (260th in college basketball).

