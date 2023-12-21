When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joel Eriksson Ek light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In 13 of 30 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, and has scored two goals.

He has six goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 12.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.7 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 21:48 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:34 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:46 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

