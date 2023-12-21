Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Dakota County, Minnesota, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burnsville High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.