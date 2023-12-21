Will Brock Faber Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 21?
Will Brock Faber light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Faber stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Faber scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Faber averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.9%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens have given up 103 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Faber recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|30:19
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|28:18
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|31:34
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|30:08
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|24:12
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|2
|0
|2
|24:25
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:00
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|25:42
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|22:18
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|W 6-1
Wild vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
