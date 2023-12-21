Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on December 21?
Will Brandon Duhaime find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Duhaime stats and insights
- In four of 30 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Canadiens this season in one game (five shots).
- Duhaime has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|8:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|12/18/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:17
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 6-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wild vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.