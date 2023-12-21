Will Brandon Duhaime find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

In four of 30 games this season, Duhaime has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Canadiens this season in one game (five shots).

Duhaime has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 103 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:04 Away W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 8:26 Away L 4-3 12/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:55 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:17 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:40 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 6-1

Wild vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+

BSNX, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.