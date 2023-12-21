Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Edwards had 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists in his last game, which ended in a 127-113 loss against the 76ers.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.7 23.3 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 4.9 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.1 PRA -- 35.3 33.3 PR -- 30.2 28.2 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.4



Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Lakers

Edwards has taken 19.3 shots per game this season and made 8.7 per game, which account for 20.0% and 18.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 18.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Edwards' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves rank 28th in possessions per game with 101.

The Lakers are the 15th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 113.9 points per contest.

Allowing 45 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Lakers concede 26.6 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 38 11 4 3 2 0 1 3/3/2023 36 19 5 2 5 2 4 10/28/2022 38 29 4 2 3 0 1

