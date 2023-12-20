How to Watch Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves vs. the 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) on December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.0% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.
- Minnesota is 15-1 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at ninth.
- The Timberwolves' 113.5 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.
- Minnesota has put together a 14-3 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Timberwolves are scoring fewer points at home (112.6 per game) than on the road (114.4). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (100.3) than away (111.2).
- In 2023-24 Minnesota is allowing 10.9 fewer points per game at home (100.3) than on the road (111.2).
- The Timberwolves average 0.5 more assists per game at home (26.2) than away (25.7).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Clark
|Out
|Achilles
