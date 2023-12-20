The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) on December 20, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs 76ers Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 46.0% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota is 15-1 when it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at ninth.

The Timberwolves' 113.5 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 14-3 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Timberwolves are scoring fewer points at home (112.6 per game) than on the road (114.4). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (100.3) than away (111.2).

In 2023-24 Minnesota is allowing 10.9 fewer points per game at home (100.3) than on the road (111.2).

The Timberwolves average 0.5 more assists per game at home (26.2) than away (25.7).

Timberwolves Injuries