The Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves are coming off of a 112-108 win against the Heat in their last outing on Monday. In the Timberwolves' win, Anthony Edwards led the way with 32 points (adding eight rebounds and five assists).

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Marcus Morris: Questionable (Illness)

Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN

