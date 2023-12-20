High school basketball is on the schedule today in Ramsey County, Minnesota, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Champlin Park High School at St Paul Johnson High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 20

11:00 AM CT on December 20 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Washington Technology Magnet School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20

6:30 PM CT on December 20 Location: St. Paul, MN

St. Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Twin Cities Academy at Washington Technology Magnet School