Naz Reid and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Reid totaled 13 points in his previous game, which ended in a 112-108 win against the Heat.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Reid, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Naz Reid Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.5 15.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 6.0 Assists -- 0.9 1.4 PRA -- 19 22.9 PR -- 18.1 21.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Reid's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Naz Reid Insights vs. the 76ers

Reid is responsible for attempting 11.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 10.1 per game.

He's made 1.9 threes per game, or 15.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Reid's opponents, the 76ers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.0 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the seventh-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are ranked fifth in the league, giving up 41.9 rebounds per game.

The 76ers concede 25.9 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Naz Reid vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 22 13 4 0 1 1 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.