Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's NBA schedule includes Karl-Anthony Towns' Minnesota Timberwolves (20-5) hitting the road to clash with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (18-8) at Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 7:00 PM ET.
Timberwolves vs. 76ers Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and BSN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Joel Embiid
|Total Fantasy Pts
|960.9
|1374.2
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|38.4
|59.7
|Fantasy Rank
|1
|25
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Insights
Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves
- Towns gets the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9.5 boards and 3 assists per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Timberwolves are outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game, with a +190 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in NBA) and give up 105.9 per contest (first in league).
- Minnesota comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.9 boards. It pulls down 45.5 rebounds per game (sixth in league) compared to its opponents' 41.6.
- The Timberwolves make 12 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.1. They shoot 38% from deep, and their opponents shoot 33.2%.
- Minnesota forces 13.5 turnovers per game (14th in league) while committing 14 (22nd in NBA).
Joel Embiid & the 76ers
- Embiid puts up 34.4 points, 11.8 boards and 6 assists per game, making 53.4% of shots from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- The 76ers average 122.2 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 110.9 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +293 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.
- Philadelphia wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It collects 45.8 rebounds per game, which ranks fifth in the league, while its opponents grab 41.9 per outing.
- The 76ers connect on 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5. They shoot 37.9% from deep while their opponents hit 34.7% from long range.
- Philadelphia has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12.3 per game (sixth in NBA action) while forcing 13.9 (ninth in the league).
Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Joel Embiid Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Joel Embiid
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|5.8
|10.3
|Usage Percentage
|27.1%
|37.9%
|True Shooting Pct
|63%
|64.5%
|Total Rebound Pct
|15.9%
|18.9%
|Assist Pct
|14.7%
|31.2%
