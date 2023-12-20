Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carver County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carver County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carver County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southwest Christian High School at Edison High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.