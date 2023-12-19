Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Todd County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Todd County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School at Bertha-Hewitt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Bertha, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
