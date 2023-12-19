Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Roseau County, Minnesota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Roseau County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Grand Forks Senior High School at Roseau High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 19

5:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Roseau, MN

Roseau, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Warroad High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19

5:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Warroad, MN

Warroad, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Grand Forks Senior High School at Roseau High School