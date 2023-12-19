If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Redwood County, Minnesota, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cedar Mountain Schools at Nicollet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Nicollet, MN

Nicollet, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Redwood Valley High School