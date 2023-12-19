Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Ramsey County, Minnesota today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Andover High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy Of Holy Angels at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harding Senior High School at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Croix Prep Academy at Nova Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles High School at Humboldt Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
