Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Otter Tail County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Otter Tail County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the docket today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Otter Tail County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashby High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheaton Public High School at Parkers Prairie High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Parkers Prairie, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock Public School at Battle Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Battle Lake, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Henning High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Henning, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.