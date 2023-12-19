Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild will play on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Considering a bet on Kaprizov in the Wild-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Kirill Kaprizov vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Kaprizov Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Kaprizov has averaged 20:54 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Kaprizov has a goal in eight of 29 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kaprizov has a point in 17 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points six times.

In 14 of 29 games this season, Kaprizov has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kaprizov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 69.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Kaprizov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kaprizov Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 73 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 29 Games 2 25 Points 0 8 Goals 0 17 Assists 0

