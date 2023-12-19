Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
If you reside in Grant County, Minnesota and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Grant County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashby High School at Hillcrest Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Fergus Falls, MN
- Conference: Little Eight
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melrose High School at West Central Area Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Barrett, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
