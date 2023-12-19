Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crow Wing County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Crow Wing County, Minnesota today? We've got what you need.
Crow Wing County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sauk Rapids-Rice High School at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Brainerd, MN
- Conference: Central Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grand Rapids High School at Crosby-Ironton High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Crosby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
