The Boston Bruins (19-5-5) host the Minnesota Wild (12-13-4) at TD Garden on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Bruins are coming off a 2-1 overtime defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Wild were beaten by the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in their last game.

During the past 10 outings for the Wild (7-3-0), their offense has scored 30 goals while their defense has conceded 18 goals. They have had 24 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored four goals (16.7%).

Here is our pick for who will clinch the win in Tuesday's game.

Wild vs. Bruins Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Wild 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-200)

Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (-1.5)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have a record of 12-13-4 this season and are 3-4-7 in overtime games.

Across the four games this season the Wild finished with just one goal, they have earned three points.

When Minnesota has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-3-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals in 18 games, earning 20 points from those contests.

This season, Minnesota has recorded a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 4-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 14 games, going 4-8-2 to record 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Wild AVG Wild Rank 15th 3.17 Goals Scored 2.97 22nd 4th 2.52 Goals Allowed 3.21 19th 13th 31.1 Shots 30.3 17th 26th 32.3 Shots Allowed 30.4 16th 8th 24.18% Power Play % 16.33% 24th 1st 88.29% Penalty Kill % 72.38% 31st

Wild vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+

NESN, BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

