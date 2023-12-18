The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kaseya Center, face the Miami Heat (11-9). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Timberwolves Games

Timberwolves Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Timberwolves 22.2 points, 9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Anthony Edwards is putting up 26.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He's sinking 46.4% of his shots from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He is draining 60.3% of his shots from the floor (ninth in NBA).

The Timberwolves are getting 10.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Mike Conley this season.

The Timberwolves are receiving 12.6 points, 4 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game from Naz Reid this season.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo puts up 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Jimmy Butler posts 22.4 points, 5.4 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez puts up 12 points, 3.9 boards and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Kyle Lowry posts 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Duncan Robinson puts up 14.7 points, 2.6 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 49% from the field and 44.7% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Timberwolves 113.1 Points Avg. 112.8 112 Points Allowed Avg. 105.9 47.3% Field Goal % 48.3% 38.6% Three Point % 37%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.