The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-5), on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kaseya Center, go up against the Miami Heat (15-11). The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and BSN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Timberwolves vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Timberwolves vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSN

BSSUN and BSN Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Timberwolves vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs Heat Additional Info

Timberwolves vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 113 points per game (20th in the league) while allowing 112 per outing (10th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves' +186 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.6 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 105.8 per outing (first in league).

These two teams score a combined 226.6 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 217.8 points per game combined, 0.7 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Miami is 11-15-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has covered 14 times in 24 games with a spread this year.

Timberwolves and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2000 +1000 - Heat +3500 +1600 -

