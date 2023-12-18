Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Polk County, Minnesota today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart School at Greenbush-Middle River High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Greenbush, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Grand Forks Senior High School at Sacred Heart School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: East Grand Forks, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.