Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Hennepin County, Minnesota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Patrick Henry High School at Minneapolis Southwest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Minneapolis City

Minneapolis City How to Stream: Watch Here

South High School at Edison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN Conference: Minneapolis City

Minneapolis City How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Washburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18

7:00 PM CT on December 18 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Roosevelt High School at Washburn High School