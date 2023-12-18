Will Frederick Gaudreau light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gaudreau stats and insights

In two of 18 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Penguins.

Gaudreau has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gaudreau's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 80 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:54 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.