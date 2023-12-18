Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dakota County, Minnesota has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at St Croix Lutheran Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 18
- Location: West St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
