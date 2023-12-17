Romeo Doubs will be up against the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Doubs has 49 receptions for 537 yards and seven TDs this year. He's been targeted 81 times, producing 41.3 yards per game.

Doubs vs. the Buccaneers

Doubs vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): 1 GP / 73 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 73 REC YPG / REC TD Tampa Bay has given up 100 or more receiving yards to 10 opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Buccaneers have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed one player to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 264.1 passing yards per game given up by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have the No. 16 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 17 this season (1.3 per game).

Romeo Doubs Receiving Props vs. the Buccaneers

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-118)

Doubs Receiving Insights

In four of 13 games this season, Doubs has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Doubs has 18.1% of his team's target share (81 targets on 448 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 81 times, averaging 6.6 yards per target (99th in NFL).

Doubs has had a touchdown catch in six of 13 games this year, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (23.3% of his team's 30 offensive TDs).

Doubs has been targeted 16 times in the red zone (21.9% of his team's 73 red zone pass attempts).

Doubs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 31 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.