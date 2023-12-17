Jordan Love will be facing the third-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Love leads Green Bay with 3,084 passing yards, or 237.2 per game. Love has thrown for 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions this year. Love has tacked on 233 rushing yards (plus two rushing touchdowns) on 41 carries while delivering 17.9 yards per contest.

Love vs. the Buccaneers

Love vs the Buccaneers (since 2021): No games

No games Tampa Bay has allowed six opposing players to put up 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Buccaneers have given up one or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing quarterbacks this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Buccaneers have allowed two opposing players to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The 264.1 passing yards per game yielded by the Buccaneers defense makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Buccaneers have the No. 16 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 17 this season (1.3 per game).

Jordan Love Passing Props vs. the Buccaneers

Passing Yards: 246.5 (-118)

246.5 (-118) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Love Passing Insights

Love has topped his passing yards prop total in nine games this year, or 69.2%.

The Packers, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.0% of the time while running 42.0%.

Love's 6.9 yards per attempt rank 17th in the league.

Love has thrown for a touchdown in 12 of 13 games this year, with more than one TD pass seven times.

He has scored 25 of his team's 30 offensive touchdowns this season (83.3%).

Love accounts for 57.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 73 of his total 447 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

Jordan Love Rushing Props vs the Buccaneers

Rushing Yards: 8.5 (-110)

Love Rushing Insights

Love has hit his rushing yards over in 46.2% of his opportunities (six of 13 games).

Love has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has seven carries in the red zone (12.7% of his team's 55 red zone rushes).

Love's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Giants 12/11/2023 Week 14 25-for-39 / 218 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/3/2023 Week 13 25-for-36 / 267 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 22-for-32 / 268 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 27-for-40 / 322 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 21-for-40 / 289 YDS / 2 TDs / 2 INTs 2 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs

