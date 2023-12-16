Player prop bet odds for Mats Zuccarello, J.T. Miller and others are listed when the Minnesota Wild host the Vancouver Canucks at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

Wild vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

One of Minnesota's top offensive players this season is Zuccarello, who has scored 28 points in 27 games (six goals and 22 assists).

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 6 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 0 1 1 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Kirill Kaprizov is another of Minnesota's offensive options, contributing 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) to the team.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Dec. 8 0 0 0 2 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 5 1 1 2 5

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Joel Eriksson Ek's 21 points this season have come via 14 goals and seven assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Dec. 14 0 0 0 4 at Kraken Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 at Oilers Dec. 8 1 0 1 4 at Canucks Dec. 7 0 0 0 5 at Flames Dec. 5 1 0 1 5

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

Miller has collected 15 goals and 28 assists in 30 games for Vancouver, good for 43 points.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 1 0 1 3 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Devils Dec. 5 1 2 3 4

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Quinn Hughes is a key piece of the offense for Vancouver with 39 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and added 30 assists in 30 games.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Dec. 14 0 0 0 2 vs. Lightning Dec. 12 0 3 3 1 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Dec. 5 0 2 2 4

