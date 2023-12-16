Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Washington County, Minnesota and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Legacy Christian Academy at St. Croix Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Stillwater, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.