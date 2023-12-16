The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Before the Bengals play the Vikings, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.

Vikings vs. Bengals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 3 40.5 -165 +140

Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings and their opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in six of 13 games this season.

Minnesota has a 44.7-point average over/under in their outings this season, 4.2 more points than this game's point total.

The Vikings have covered the spread in a game seven times this year (7-4-2).

The Vikings have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Cincinnati Bengals

The average point total in Cincinnati's outings this year is 44.5, four more than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals are 5-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 62.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Bengals vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 21.5 17 22.1 19 44.5 8 13 Vikings 20.5 21 18.6 5 44.7 6 13

Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.

The Vikings have not gone over the total in their past three contests.

The Bengals have a -7-point negative scoring differential on the season (-0.6 per game). The Vikings have outscored opponents by 24 points on the season (1.9 per game).

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.

In Cincinnati's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 46.3 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24 24.7 23.4 ATS Record 7-4-2 2-4-0 5-0-2 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 1-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.8 44.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24 23.9 24.2 ATS Record 6-6-1 3-3-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 4-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

