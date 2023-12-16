When the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals match up in Week 15 on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Ty Chandler score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Ty Chandler score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Chandler has rushed for 203 yards (16.9 per game) on 49 carries with one touchdown.

Chandler has also caught 13 passes for 90 yards (7.5 per game).

Chandler has one rushing touchdown this year.

Ty Chandler Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 0 0 1 18 0 Week 2 @Eagles 1 0 0 2 9 0 Week 3 Chargers 3 27 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Chiefs 1 15 0 0 0 0 Week 7 49ers 0 0 0 1 12 0 Week 10 Saints 15 45 1 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 10 73 0 4 37 0 Week 12 Bears 4 8 0 1 3 0 Week 14 @Raiders 12 35 0 3 7 0

