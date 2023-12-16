Karl-Anthony Towns, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Pacers - December 16
The Minnesota Timberwolves (18-5) square off against the Indiana Pacers (13-10) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns of the Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton of the Pacers are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN, BSIN
Timberwolves' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks on Thursday, 119-101. Their leading scorer was Naz Reid with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Naz Reid
|27
|6
|3
|1
|0
|7
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|21
|17
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Mike Conley
|14
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
Timberwolves vs Pacers Additional Info
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns' numbers for the season are 21.6 points, 3 assists and 9.4 boards per contest, shooting 51% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Rudy Gobert posts 13 points, 12.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.4 blocks (fourth in NBA).
- Anthony Edwards averages 23.6 points, 5.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 43.7% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Mike Conley puts up 11.5 points, 3 boards and 6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.
- Reid posts 13.4 points, 4.6 boards and 1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|21.7
|10.4
|3.1
|0.6
|0.5
|2.1
|Rudy Gobert
|14.4
|12.7
|1.1
|0.5
|2.8
|0.0
|Mike Conley
|12.8
|3.2
|7.3
|1.2
|0.0
|2.7
|Naz Reid
|14.7
|5.6
|1.3
|0.9
|0.8
|2.0
|Anthony Edwards
|13.7
|3.2
|3.7
|0.7
|0.5
|1.3
