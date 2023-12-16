At Paycor Stadium in Week 15, the Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will be lined up against the Cincinnati Bengals pass defense and Logan Wilson. See below for more stats and insights on this important matchup.

Vikings vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bengals 111.9 8.6 3 75 7.69

T.J. Hockenson vs. Logan Wilson Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson's 839 receiving yards (64.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 85 receptions on 116 targets with five touchdowns.

Through the air, Minnesota's passing offense has been consistently moving the chains, with 3,202 passing yards this year (eighth-most in NFL).

The Vikings rank midde-of-the-road this year in points (20.5 per game), ranking 21st in the league.

Minnesota is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 37.3 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Vikings have been one of the most pass-happy teams this season, passing the ball 66 times, which ranks them fourth in the NFL.

Logan Wilson & the Bengals' Defense

Logan Wilson has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 107 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.

In the air, Cincinnati has given up the sixth-highest amount of passing yards in the league, 2,984 (229.5 per game).

The Bengals' points-against average on defense is 19th in the league, at 22.1 per game.

Cincinnati has allowed five players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Logan Wilson Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Logan Wilson Rec. Targets 116 50 Def. Targets Receptions 85 7 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.9 37 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 839 107 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 64.5 8.2 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 297 4.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 3 Interceptions

