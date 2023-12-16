T.J. Hockenson will be up against the sixth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Minnesota Vikings take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15, on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

Hockenson has a team-best 839 receiving yards on 85 grabs (116 targets), with five TDs, averaging 64.5 yards per game.

Hockenson vs. the Bengals

Hockenson vs the Bengals (since 2021): 1 GP / 74 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 74 REC YPG / REC TD Cincinnati has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to five opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have caught a TD pass against the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 252.1 passing yards per game allowed by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Bengals have conceded 16 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 12th in league play.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 52.5 (-111)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Hockenson has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Hockenson has received 23.9% of his team's 485 passing attempts this season (116 targets).

He has 839 receiving yards on 116 targets to rank 81st in league play with 7.2 yards per target.

Hockenson has reeled in a touchdown pass in four of 13 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has 17.9% of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (five).

With 10 red zone targets, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 66 red zone pass attempts.

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 12/10/2023 Week 14 8 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/27/2023 Week 12 6 TAR / 5 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 11/19/2023 Week 11 7 TAR / 4 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 11/12/2023 Week 10 15 TAR / 11 REC / 134 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

