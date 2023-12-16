For bracketology analysis on St. Thomas and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on St. Thomas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How St. Thomas ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 252

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

St. Thomas' best wins

St. Thomas captured its signature win of the season on November 19 by registering a 76-70 victory over the Portland State Vikings, the No. 54-ranked team based on the RPI. With 22 points, Kendall Blue was the leading scorer versus Portland State. Second on the team was Drake Dobbs, with 17 points.

Next best wins

75-71 at home over Milwaukee (No. 295/RPI) on December 6

65-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 309/RPI) on December 1

66-50 on the road over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on December 10

54-53 at home over Idaho State (No. 332/RPI) on November 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

St. Thomas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

The Tommies have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, St. Thomas is playing the 302nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Tommies have 19 games left on the schedule, with 13 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

St. Thomas has 19 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

St. Thomas' next game

Matchup: Saint Thomas Tommies vs. Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons

Saint Thomas Tommies vs. Wisconsin-River Falls Falcons Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV Channel: Summit League Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming St. Thomas games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.