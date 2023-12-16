Will Patrick Maroon Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 16?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Patrick Maroon a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Maroon stats and insights
- In three of 27 games this season, Maroon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Maroon has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 74 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have four shutouts, and they average 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Maroon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:15
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|7:25
|Home
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
