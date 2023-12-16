2024 NCAA Bracketology: Minnesota March Madness Odds | December 18
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Minnesota be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Minnesota ranks
|Record
|Big Ten Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-3
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|163
Minnesota's best wins
Against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a top 100 team in the RPI, Minnesota secured its signature win of the season on December 6, a 76-65 home victory. The leading point-getter against Nebraska was Joshua Ola-Joseph, who tallied 15 points with five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 86-67 at home over UAPB (No. 238/RPI) on November 21
- 67-53 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 243/RPI) on November 18
- 80-60 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 273/RPI) on November 6
- 77-57 at home over FGCU (No. 305/RPI) on December 9
- 97-64 at home over New Orleans (No. 310/RPI) on November 30
Minnesota's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Gophers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Gophers have seven wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Minnesota gets the 312th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- The Golden Gophers have 19 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 11 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- When it comes to Minnesota's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games left, with five coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Minnesota's next game
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Ball State Cardinals
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: B1G+
