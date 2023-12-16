In the Week 15 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, will K.J. Osborn find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will K.J. Osborn score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Osborn has collected 433 yards receiving (36.1 per game) and two TDs, reeling in 40 balls out of 62 targets this campaign.

In two of 12 games this season, Osborn has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

K.J. Osborn Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6 3 31 0 Week 2 @Eagles 6 3 34 1 Week 3 Chargers 3 1 36 1 Week 4 @Panthers 2 1 16 0 Week 5 Chiefs 9 5 49 0 Week 6 @Bears 5 4 48 0 Week 7 49ers 6 5 47 0 Week 8 @Packers 10 8 99 0 Week 9 @Falcons 2 2 17 0 Week 11 @Broncos 2 1 7 0 Week 12 Bears 4 3 34 0 Week 14 @Raiders 7 4 15 0

