In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Joel Eriksson Ek to light the lamp for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Eriksson Ek stats and insights

In 13 of 27 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted five of them.

Eriksson Ek has picked up six goals and one assist on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks defensive stats

On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Eriksson Ek recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:05 Home W 3-2 SO 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 20:45 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:15 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:48 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 1 0 16:46 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 19:22 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 20:03 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:52 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 22:42 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wild vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.