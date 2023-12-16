The bookmakers think the Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats will be a relatively tight one, with the Eagles favored by 3.5 points. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Ohio matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Conway, South Carolina
  • Venue: Brooks Stadium

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Ohio Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Southern (-3.5) 48.5 -175 +145
FanDuel Georgia Southern (-3.5) 48.5 -164 +136

Week 16 Odds

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Betting Trends

  • Georgia Southern has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
  • Ohio has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Bobcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Georgia Southern & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio
To Win the MAC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

