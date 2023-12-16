Will Connor Dewar Score a Goal Against the Canucks on December 16?
The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Vancouver Canucks is slated for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Connor Dewar light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Connor Dewar score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Dewar stats and insights
- In four of 27 games this season, Dewar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Dewar has no points on the power play.
- He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents four times while averaging 20.1 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Dewar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 3-2 SO
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:53
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|13:14
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|4
|3
|1
|14:12
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:56
|Home
|L 3-2
Wild vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
