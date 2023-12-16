Best bets are available for when the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

When is Bengals vs. Vikings?

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bengals to walk away with the win, but the model spread (5.3) is 2.3 points further in their direction.

Looking at this game's moneyline, the Bengals' implied win probability is 61.8%.

The Bengals have gone 5-4 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

Cincinnati has a record of 2-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter (50%).

This season, the Vikings have been the underdog six times and won three of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 2-2 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +136 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-3)



Cincinnati (-3) The Bengals have put together a record of 6-6-1 against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Cincinnati are 3-2-1 against the spread.

The Vikings have covered the spread seven times in 13 games with a set spread.

In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Minnesota has gone 3-1-1 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) The two teams average a combined 1.5 more points per game (42) than this matchup's total of 40.5 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game (40.7) than this game's over/under of 40.5 points.

Bengals games have gone over the point total on seven of 13 occasions (53.8%).

Out of the Vikings' 13 games with a set total, three have hit the over (23.1%).

Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 5 184.8 5 15.4 2

Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 99.7 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.