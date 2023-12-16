Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anoka County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Anoka County, Minnesota today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Anoka County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cloquet High School at St. Francis High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 16
- Location: Saint Francis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Christian Academy at St. Croix Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Stillwater, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
